Saturna Capital Corp decreased Ca (CA) stake by 82.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 24,106 shares as Ca (CA)’s stock 0.00%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 5,000 shares with $221,000 value, down from 29,106 last quarter. Ca now has $18.58 billion valuation. It closed at $44.44 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CA News: 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES FISCAL 2019 TOTAL REVENUE TO CHANGE IN A RANGE OF FLAT TO PLUS 1 PERCENT AS REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – CA INC – ACTIONS UNDER FISCAL 2019 PLAN ARE EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY END OF FISCAL YEAR 2019; 17/05/2018 – Insider Activity: Sayed Ayman (O) Sells CA Inc; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Management Associates Recognizes CA’s Leadership in Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Management; 06/03/2018 New Release of CA Workload Automation AE Broadens Business Automation Capabilities; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc Sees FY Rev $4.25B-$4.29B; 08/05/2018 – CA Inc 4Q EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 25/04/2018 – Kenneth Arredondo, Former President and General Manager of CA Technologies Latin America and Asia Pacific & Japan, Joins the Board of Directors of TransparentBusiness; 08/05/2018 – CA TECHNOLOGIES SEES $140M- $160M RESTRUCTURE CHARGE

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 6.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,278 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 71,075 shares with $5.91M value, down from 76,353 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $227.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.39. About 7.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 68 investors sold CA shares while 173 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 263.80 million shares or 5.06% less from 277.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Tru Co has 13,640 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Next Financial owns 0.02% invested in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) for 750 shares. Fdx Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 70,406 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 15,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.27M shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 127,639 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 4.69 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak owns 13,152 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) for 45,091 shares. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 418,846 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) for 2,140 shares. Stifel reported 84,824 shares. 336,396 are owned by Apg Asset Management Nv. Guardian Life Of America invested 0.01% in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.79 million activity. Sayed Ayman had sold 14,418 shares worth $628,077 on Wednesday, August 15. 95,489 shares were sold by Pronsati Paul L., worth $4.16M.

Among 4 analysts covering CA (NASDAQ:CA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CA had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 17 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 12. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Evercore.

More notable recent CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Piedmont Closes on Sale of 800 North Brand in CA and Expands Boston Presence with Acquisition of 25 Burlington Mall Road in Burlington Submarket – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alphabet Reportedly Testing Driverless Truck in California – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Social Detention Inc. (SODE) Subsidiaries are Apparent Low Bidder on $1.1M of Infrastructure and Security Proposals, Company Update, CA Fire Opportunity and Share Retirement – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco to Gain Integrated Optics Technology With Luxtera Buyout – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom, HCL Sign Preferred Services Deal Post CA Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 6,098 shares to 21,614 valued at $3.56 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 7,572 shares and now owns 47,829 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. Taylor David S sold $5.79M worth of stock or 63,113 shares. 11,097 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $926,985 were sold by Majoras Deborah P. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $941,206. $233,719 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Moeller Jon R on Monday, August 13. 4,177 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $348,872. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 16,712 shares worth $1.53 million on Friday, November 9. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 1,062 shares worth $99,828 on Friday, November 16.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Friday, December 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 9. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $92 target in Monday, October 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 1.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.