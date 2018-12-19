Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 0.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,897 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.21M, down from 841,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 16.97 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 04/05/2018 – DATANG TELECOM TECHNOLOGY 600198.SS SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal, citing national security concerns; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Accuses Broadcom of ‘Trivializing’ U.S National Security — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 41.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 442,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 622,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.94 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 18.43 million shares traded or 107.30% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,000 shares to 38,500 shares, valued at $46.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 252,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, August 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Alembic downgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, July 21 to “Underweight” rating. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. As per Monday, August 31, the company rating was downgraded by Vetr. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13200 target in Friday, June 2 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $142.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Wells Fargo.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. PEREZ WILLIAM D also bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. Another trade for 30,943 shares valued at $4.41 million was sold by Sneed Michael E. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock or 264,465 shares. Shares for $100,050 were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, May 16. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, November 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 12 report. Rosenblatt initiated the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 19. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. Another trade for 853 shares valued at $54,166 was made by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, October 29. 88,625 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $6.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R.