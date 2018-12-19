Piermont Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 13.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc sold 15,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,990 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04 million, down from 115,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 228,425 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 33.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,813 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.18M, up from 50,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 1.42M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 32.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PARR’s profit will be $16.52M for 10.25 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Par Pacific had 7 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho initiated Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) on Thursday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Miller Tabak given on Monday, November 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Friday, May 20. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Thursday, September 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, January 28. Cowen & Co initiated Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) on Friday, June 10 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 18.

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82 million and $249.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4,660 shares to 25,860 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 74,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI).

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K Elanco Animal Health For: Dec 18 – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Par Pacific (PARR) to Acquire US Oil & Refining Co. for Over $358 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Steven Cohen Dives Deeper Into Extraction Oil & Gas – GuruFocus.com” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Cass Information, Celldex Therapeutics, Par Pacific, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Liberty Global â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific to Buy Select Refining Assets from Island Energy Services Following IES’ Announcement of Cessation of their Refining Operations – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 985 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd holds 5,125 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Co Lc has 2.86% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Nbw Ltd Company has 0.92% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 36,920 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 46,951 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 47,926 shares. First Business Inc stated it has 8,613 shares. 5,000 are held by S&Co Incorporated. Cambridge Co reported 3,013 shares stake. The North Dakota-based Bell Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). New England Rech & Management accumulated 5,500 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% or 809 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,510 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 4,556 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 22,993 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Analog Devices had 156 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton given on Thursday, February 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 29 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $70.0 target in Monday, August 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Thursday, May 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $108 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADI in report on Thursday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, November 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, May 23. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $10000 target.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $747.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 55,103 shares to 30,282 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Appoints Anantha Chandrakasan to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated Products and AAON – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 6,908.82 down -119.66 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $15.03 million activity. Another trade for 2,700 shares valued at $243,000 was made by SEIF MARGARET K on Thursday, November 8. 12,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Hassett Joseph. 10,000 shares were sold by STATA RAY, worth $900,140 on Wednesday, November 28. $443,096 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by Real Peter. The insider Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold $243,886. 4,000 shares valued at $386,890 were sold by Cotter Martin on Friday, June 29.