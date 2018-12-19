Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 1.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,913 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 257,508 shares with $53.34 million value, up from 253,595 last quarter. Home Depot now has $194.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.14. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 112,457 shares as Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s stock declined 35.05%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 8.89 million shares with $39.90 million value, down from 9.00M last quarter. Chesapeake Energy Corporation now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 37.20M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 28.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CHK’s profit will be $184.04M for 3.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $527,000 activity. Shares for $58,750 were bought by MARTIN R BRAD on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $176,750 was bought by WEBB JAMES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CHK shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 541.62 million shares or 4.71% more from 517.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 310,080 shares. Moreover, Alley Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,719 shares in its portfolio. 13,560 were reported by Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc. Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Advisor Prtn Llc reported 24,205 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Menta Lc, California-based fund reported 16,081 shares. Next Group has invested 0.14% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Pnc Gru holds 0% or 90,013 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 23,290 shares. Associated Banc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 10,080 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co invested in 34,600 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.08 million shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Chesapeake Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 25 to “Hold”. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, November 1 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Bought Chesapeake Energy At $2.90 – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy +3% as oil rally outweighs J.P. Morgan downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “CHK Stock May Have Reached Speculator Only Status – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Natural Gas Alone Canâ€™t Save CHK Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy, Encana Tumble into Tuesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Venator Materials Plc stake by 596,700 shares to 956,825 valued at $8.61 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Brighthouse Financial Inc. stake by 71,000 shares and now owns 438,506 shares. Halcon Resources Corporation was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 1,026 shares. Bailard Inc owns 0.74% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 61,322 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 3,951 shares stake. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability holds 4,273 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc holds 1.13 million shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Company reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clean Yield Grp holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,022 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 787 shares. Green Square Limited Co holds 30,276 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 340,978 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 1.12% or 4.45M shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,449 shares. Bbr Partners Lc reported 4,410 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 111,417 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. $1.28M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. Hewett Wayne M. also bought $42,405 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Shares for $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A. $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were bought by Kadre Manuel. 11,500 shares were bought by VADON MARK C, worth $2.00 million. Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M worth of stock or 13,457 shares. On Monday, August 20 the insider Lennie William G. sold $2.19M.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When Is Home Depot A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – 2 Charts That Show Why Home Depot Will Continue Falling This Week – Benzinga” published on November 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Where Will Home Depot Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Economic Slowdown Might Gradually Impact Home Depot’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 10 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $227 target.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 16,796 shares to 96,961 valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,798 shares and now owns 826,615 shares. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.