Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 6,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, down from 70,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 34.27 million shares traded or 38.83% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500.

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 23.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24M, down from 30,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 34.17M shares traded or 47.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 07/05/2018 – Hubbell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Earlier Insisted Wells Start Independent Investigation of Wealth Management

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, September 15 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Rafferty on Wednesday, April 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 30. Robert W. Baird maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Sell” rating by Berenberg on Friday, July 21. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 16 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Company owns 2,050 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Shayne Ltd Llc stated it has 33,858 shares. 208,010 were accumulated by Mai Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12,038 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,546 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 75.68 million shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Haverford Tru reported 221,799 shares. Punch Investment Management stated it has 11,590 shares. Somerset Grp Limited Com reported 2.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.72 million are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Janney Limited has 0.35% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Opus Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 3,858 are owned by Moon Cap Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, August 17 to “Equal Weight” rating. On Thursday, May 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Pacific Crest. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 14 by GBH Insights. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sonata Gp Inc Inc holds 0.21% or 6,526 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 18,558 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 214,581 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Com holds 1.3% or 172,338 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.73% or 441,425 shares. Axa holds 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.46 million shares. Hanseatic Management Services owns 1,520 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,365 shares. Lvm Limited Mi owns 4.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 423,050 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Capital Mngmt invested in 2.76% or 479,833 shares. Moreover, Torray has 2.58% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company holds 4.05% or 897,176 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Mgmt Lc owns 520,800 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,625 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $651.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,866 shares to 76,033 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 14,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were sold by Goeckeler David. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles. Shares for $3.30 million were sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by BHATT PRAT. 25,000 shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M, worth $1.20M. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324.