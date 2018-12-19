SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON (SPB) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Dec 19

Shares of SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON (FRA:SPB) closed at 3260 yesterday. SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 3260 and high of 3700.

German Stock Exchange: Driving European Economic Growth

The German Stock Exchange is one of the most powerful stock exchanges in the world, with Germany being the largest economy in Europe and the third largest economy in the world. The third place brings their market’s companies like SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON more audience. It has a huge influence in the overall European commerce and global trade.

German Stock Exchange

The German Stock Exchange is composed of different stock exchanges that facilitate trade in different parts of Germany. These include the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the biggest component of the German Stock Exchange that oversees trading activities in Frankfurt; Stuttgart Stock Exchange, the second biggest component of the German Stock Exchange; Börse Berlin-Bremen, which has been overseeing trading activities in Berlin-Charlottenburg since the merger of the Berlin Stock Exchange and Börse Bremen; and BÖAG Börsen AG, which has been overseeing trading activities in Hamburg and Hanover since the merger of the Hamburg Stock Exchange and Hanover Stock Exchange. Trading activity spread on all their companies, including SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON.

German Stock Index

The benchmark index of the German equity market is the German Stock Index or the Deutsche Aktien Xchange (DAX) 30. As a capitalization-weighted index, it oversees the market performance of the 30 companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the biggest market capitalizations.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange alone represents 80% of the total German market capitalization. This is why the German Stock Index and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange alike are vital indicators of German economy.

The German blue chip stocks on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are capped at 10% weight for two main reasons: 1) to meet the legal provisions of the German Stock Index; and 2) to prevent mergers and acquisitions (M&As) from resulting to index heavyweight.

Since 1987, the German Stock Index has had a base value of 1,000. XETRA, an electronic trading system, has been calculating index prices since 1999. It was in 2006 when XETRA began computing index prices after every second.

The primary currency on the German Stock Index is euro. The minimum trade size requirement is one index while the margin requirement is 2% among most brokers. The German Stock Index has two versions— a performance index and a price index. Both indexes are vital for SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON.

The German Stock Index had its longest glory period for more than 1,500 consecutive days between 2003 and 2007. At the time, it had reached its peak at €8,105.69. However, the German Stock Index had fallen to its lowest €3,580 after the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Being able to recover from the repercussions, the German Stock Exchange was able to register its new all-time high of €8,736 during one of its best-performing years in 2013.

Its performance index, on the other hand, had posted its all-time high of 12,374.73 in April 2015 after first touching the 12,000 mark in the previous month. During that day in April, it had even hit a high of 12,390.75. Its lowest level of 372.30 was last seen in 1974.

Given this, investing in DAX 30 equities just makes sense. It is a guarantee that investors will benefit from the rich German economy. It also guarantee for SEDLMAYR GRD+IMMOB.ON and others to catch more attention.

