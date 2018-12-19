Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Lt (HDB) by 51.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 148,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 437,602 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.51 million, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.44. About 686,117 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 58.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $301,000, down from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $60.98. About 1.94M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018

Among 3 analysts covering HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HDFC Bank Limited had 5 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Sell” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, September 2. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, March 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 21.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $188.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Lt (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 50,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Lt (NYSE:BHP) by 995,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,949 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Cor (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0.12% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.07% or 154,918 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 491,676 shares stake. First Citizens State Bank And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 22,447 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 169,691 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 179,878 shares. 434,793 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Prudential accumulated 405,045 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Janney Limited Company has 16,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern accumulated 3.15 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability holds 33,457 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs owns 57,595 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 4,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 642,483 shares.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, February 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 15. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, August 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $38 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, August 17 with “Underweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, August 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 21 by Argus Research. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Mkt Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.44 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Life Storage Inc by 3,400 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 insider sales for $16.54 million activity. RICHARD HENRI P had sold 2,525 shares worth $175,623 on Friday, November 16. $1.95M worth of stock was sold by REICH JOEL D on Wednesday, June 27.