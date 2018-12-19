Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased Corelogic Inc Com (CLGX) stake by 65.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Seizert Capital Partners Llc acquired 24,303 shares as Corelogic Inc Com (CLGX)’s stock declined 24.47%. The Seizert Capital Partners Llc holds 61,649 shares with $3.05 million value, up from 37,346 last quarter. Corelogic Inc Com now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 150,705 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 15.54% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in February, Signaling a Strong Economy; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Rev $444.9M; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

Citigroup Inc increased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 279.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Citigroup Inc acquired 301,640 shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock declined 13.52%. The Citigroup Inc holds 409,740 shares with $2.09 million value, up from 108,100 last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $2.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 9.77M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 23.69% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN)

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Corelogic (CLGX) Reports Estimated Losses from Camp and Woolsey Wildfires in California Between $15B-$19B – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Mortgage delinquencies on Hawaii’s Big Island grow after Kilauea eruption – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Homeowners with Negative Equity Declines by Only 81000 in the Third Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic Reports October Home Prices Increased by 5.4 Percent Year Over Year – Business Wire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (NYSE:AGO) stake by 341,387 shares to 1.54 million valued at $65.23M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Howard Hughes Corp Com (NYSE:HHC) stake by 92,708 shares and now owns 439,870 shares. Regal Beloit Corp Com (NYSE:RBC) was reduced too.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $2.33 million activity. The insider SANDO BARRY M sold 16,700 shares worth $835,501. 700 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) shares with value of $35,350 were sold by WIDENER MARY LEE. 10,000 shares were sold by Martell Frank, worth $400,434 on Thursday, November 15. DORMAN JOHN C sold 8,723 shares worth $346,652. FOLINO PAUL F sold $167,562 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold CLGX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 0.76% more from 71.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 158,426 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Charter Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.02% or 292,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 8,667 shares. Banbury Prtnrs Llc invested 4.98% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Cibc Asset Inc owns 6,495 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 25,803 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 19,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 46,781 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 69,465 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CoreLogic had 4 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo maintained CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) rating on Friday, October 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $50 target.

Citigroup Inc decreased Adam Nat Res Fd Inc stake by 28,408 shares to 261,443 valued at $5.21 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIRI) stake by 195,600 shares and now owns 473,400 shares. Teck Resources Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TCK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold SWN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 562.51 million shares or 7.14% more from 525.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 634,810 shares. Oakworth holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Fiera invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 12.41M shares. Disciplined Growth Mn holds 12.99 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 160,600 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Menta Cap Limited Liability Company owns 48,932 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 355,742 are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.58 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 832,479 shares. U S Investors Incorporated reported 257,710 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,798 activity. Another trade for 10,850 shares valued at $63,798 was sold by McCauley Jennifer N..

Among 6 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 7 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. The firm has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Johnson Rice. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 13. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 22 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.