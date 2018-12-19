Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA) by 70.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01 million, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 17.63 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 48.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $516,000, down from 8,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 5.10M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83M and $196.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 21,500 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btim Corporation reported 181,243 shares. Garde Capital owns 11,983 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Iowa Natl Bank has 2.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cadence Ltd Liability Company owns 122,286 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 2.15 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Capital Investment Advsr Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acg Wealth owns 12,536 shares. Bb&T stated it has 225,590 shares. Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 59,418 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management invested 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cambridge Advsr reported 9,134 shares. 4,921 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Barton Mgmt accumulated 3,260 shares. Prudential Financial owns 2.88 million shares. Interocean Lc has invested 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

