Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 15.87M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3148.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 6,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, up from 221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $132.95. About 1.17M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $6.30 million activity. Ward Pat also sold $539,555 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, December 3. 595 shares were sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R, worth $87,974 on Thursday, November 15. 501 shares valued at $76,788 were sold by Smith Mark Andrew on Tuesday, October 9. Another trade for 830 shares valued at $117,533 was made by Satterthwaite Tony on Monday, November 5. $111,321 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Monday, November 5. Shares for $796,050 were sold by Cook Jill E.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, September 1 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMI in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, September 7, the company rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. On Monday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.47% or 358,122 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 27,965 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 8,722 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 2,679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.68% or 295,926 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division owns 0.32% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 16,254 shares. At National Bank stated it has 1,574 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Texas Yale Capital has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cincinnati Finance holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 17,000 shares.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $453.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 343,500 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 58,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,499 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Monday, December 14 with “Underweight” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 24 report. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Oppenheimer.

