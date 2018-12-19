Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Incnew (LNG) by 27.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, down from 20,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Incnew for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.91M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 73.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 57,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $571,000, down from 78,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.49 million shares traded or 164.41% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has declined 16.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by MONDELLO MARK T, worth $900,150. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $541,222 was made by Parimbelli Alessandro on Thursday, October 4.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.54 per share. LNG’s profit will be $79.63M for 47.95 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $585.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $100,470 were bought by Markowitz Sean N on Wednesday, November 14. Zichal Heather sold $234,064 worth of stock or 3,406 shares. BRANDOLINI NUNO had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, June 28. Fusco Jack A bought $888,000 worth of stock. 9.00 million shares valued at $584.37M were sold by ICAHN CARL C on Wednesday, June 27.

