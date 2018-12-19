Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 10,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.67M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 761,976 shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 10.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,102 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68 million, up from 20,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.36. About 2.87 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. $1.59M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares were sold by Kapur Vimal. The insider DAVIS D SCOTT sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923. PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA had sold 13,400 shares worth $1.94M on Wednesday, November 21.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $561.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,730 shares to 6,090 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,978 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Halbert Hargrove Russell has 2,239 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 200,000 shares or 9.02% of its portfolio. American Int Inc holds 0.15% or 280,481 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,326 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Andra Ap invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 867,123 shares. Notis stated it has 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 53,961 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 19,035 shares. Sns Fincl Gru Ltd Company reported 21,293 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $172 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $158.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, September 12. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, May 26.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $650.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 13,858 shares to 132,909 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 686,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 744,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 17.04 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Co Incorporated invested in 0% or 25,150 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.35% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.09% or 6.66 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 0.35% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 392,881 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 1,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 536,041 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Grp has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,850 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by First Fincl In. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.39 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Registered Invest Advisor reported 6,500 shares. Moreover, Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 26,484 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. QUINN NANCY K sold 2,000 shares worth $186,100.