Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) had an increase of 9.77% in short interest. LOGM’s SI was 4.09M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 9.77% from 3.73M shares previously. With 679,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s short sellers to cover LOGM’s short positions. The SI to Logmein Inc’s float is 8.03%. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 252,199 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) stake by 14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 24,487 shares as Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW)’s stock declined 6.47%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 199,368 shares with $2.97 million value, up from 174,881 last quarter. Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T now has $495.56 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 168,121 shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 12.15% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.15% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) stake by 32,040 shares to 10,000 valued at $108,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) stake by 111,343 shares and now owns 252,346 shares. First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.50, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold BLW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 3.13% more from 7.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera holds 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) or 17,674 shares. 26,403 were accumulated by Usca Ria Lc. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Inc invested in 34,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited reported 624,323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 10,348 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Carroll has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). North Star Invest Management Corporation holds 500 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Co holds 64,300 shares. City Holding has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 2,529 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 23,490 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 148,332 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 5,000 shares.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 30.9 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 25 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.51% or 114,232 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 13D Lc holds 18,472 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 559,169 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 4,757 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd holds 0.09% or 7,598 shares. Artal Gp holds 0.15% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 65,000 shares. Panagora Asset holds 83 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 9,750 shares. Jane Street Lc owns 8,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 571,258 are held by Retail Bank Of America De.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity. Simon Michael K sold 20,000 shares worth $1.65 million.

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 26. Barclays Capital maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $112 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray.