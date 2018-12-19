Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 18046.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 54,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,439 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $504,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 46.35 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – Ford Rejected Michael Cohen’s Consulting Overture; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT CO LLC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Ford plans big revamp and teases new Mustang GT500, an unnamed off-roader and performance Explorer; 15/03/2018 – Ford, Once a Leader and Now a Laggard in the S.U.V. Race, Aims to Catch Up; 17/04/2018 – WPP Defense of Ford, Mars Briefs Seen Tougher With Sorrell Exit; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: First Lady, Women’s Advocate, Survivor, Trailblazer”; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 31/05/2018 – Active On-Demand Helped Ford Motor Company Deliver Mission Critical Component to Resume Production of Best-Selling Vehicles; 09/05/2018 – FORD: GUIDANCE UNCHANGED ON PRODUCTION SHORTAGE

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (FOXA) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 billion, up from 26.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 14.10 million shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 03/04/2018 – 21CF REVISED REMEDIES TO CMA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Rev $7.42B; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF REMAINS COMMITTED TO RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DEC 2016 AND IS CURRENTLY CONSIDERING OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L : MACQUARIE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,415 shares to 3.49 million shares, valued at $788.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.37M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $124,053 was sold by Armstrong Steven R..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold F shares while 316 reduced holdings.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $158.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Energy Alphadex Fd Annual (FXN) by 25,253 shares to 282,797 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 1A Etf by 22,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,835 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Riverfront Dynamic Developed International Etf.