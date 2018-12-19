Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 89.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 139,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $968,000, down from 154,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 5.71M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 8.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 19,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 262,321 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.29M, up from 242,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 630,797 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

Among 9 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RealPage had 27 analyst reports since June 8, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 30 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) rating on Wednesday, November 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RP in report on Friday, May 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 28. Benchmark maintained the shares of RP in report on Monday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, September 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 3.77% more from 70.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 36,306 shares. The California-based West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 46,217 shares. Redwood Invs Lc holds 1.22% or 236,713 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 240,000 shares. Invesco holds 1.39 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brown Advisory invested in 8,578 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.71% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 2.22M shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc holds 27,539 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 10,922 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 insider sales for $169.20 million activity. Shares for $12.93M were sold by WINN STEPHEN T. Monk David G had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.23 million on Thursday, August 30. BERKELEY ALFRED R III sold $60,600 worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $452,880 was sold by HILL W BRYAN. The insider Glover Ashley Chaffin sold $1.11 million. 6,500 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares with value of $343,070 were sold by KANE CHARLES.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $627.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yext Inc by 694,674 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $30.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 255,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,075 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 15.01 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLY) by 96,106 shares to 168,800 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Put) (NYSE:SWK) by 94,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).