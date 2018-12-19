Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 14.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 23,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,064 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35M, up from 160,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 449,407 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72M, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 1.33M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 27 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 13 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, January 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 30. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by Cleveland.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $284.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,449 shares to 245,849 shares, valued at $21.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,128 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.89M for 11.38 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Should Investors Play Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) After The Q3 Report? – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Powell’s Blink, Cloud Earnings, & Trending Stocks: MCD, DLTR, YETI – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “What Five Below Stock Investors Should Expect From Earnings This Week – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Reports Earnings Below A ‘Death Cross’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 292,335 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 3,905 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 2.16% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 680,590 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 13,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nine Masts Cap holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 22,866 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 16,907 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma holds 2.21M shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 30,539 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.04% or 201,009 shares in its portfolio. Akre Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 5.09M shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 59,580 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 34,824 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold IRM shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company invested 0.83% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 198,951 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Andra Ap owns 140,400 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 179,668 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.15% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 102 shares. Putnam Invs Llc owns 20,203 shares. 77,500 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 83 shares. Franklin Res holds 155,917 shares.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $123,602 activity. RAKOWICH WALTER C also sold $61,687 worth of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Run – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Best Aspect Of Iron Mountain’s Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vibranium Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron Mountain: A Stock For Safe Keeping – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $296.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 32,046 shares to 62,041 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.