Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 2.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.07M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 9.30M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Practices Probed by Labor Department; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 3.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,720 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.16 million, down from 27,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $392.63. About 297,060 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,636 shares to 45,116 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,588 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. Another trade for 3,839 shares valued at $1.69M was made by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31. The insider GILLIGAN THOMAS P sold 5,080 shares worth $2.33M. KROPF SUSAN J had sold 995 shares worth $443,203. Baxter Joel D. sold $1.13 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, July 27. MORIKIS JOHN G had sold 20,946 shares worth $9.20 million. STROPKI JOHN M bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60 million for 23.71 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, July 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Argus Research. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, March 21. Seaport Global Securities initiated The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Tuesday, January 5. Seaport Global Securities has “Accumulate” rating and $295.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Longbow downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Thursday, January 5 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower, Crude Oil Rises – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Longbow Research Resumes Sherwin-Williams (SHW) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams Too Expensive Still – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Liability Corp holds 1.45% or 46,231 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 13,307 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc owns 575 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Amer Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 27,060 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 180 shares. Wcm Inv Ca holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 170,885 shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.99% or 20,100 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 100,000 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Allied Advisory Service owns 746 shares. Vanguard reported 0.13% stake. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,412 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6. Jefferies maintained the shares of WFC in report on Friday, July 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy”. Wood downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Monday, February 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. UBS reinitiated Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, January 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, April 26. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 30.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 300,200 shares to 619,100 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt&G Corp. (KTCIF) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 5,322 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 6,674 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ar Asset Management invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 272,444 shares. Argyle Management holds 58,458 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 535,997 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.91% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,284 shares or 0.16% of the stock. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Company invested in 2,412 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd has 174,215 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Invest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 21,347 were accumulated by Orca Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,313 shares.