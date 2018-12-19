Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 888.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 138,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,231 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31M, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 765,814 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 26.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,577 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.19 million, down from 14,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $166.08. About 675,735 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Monday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of GNTX in report on Tuesday, January 23 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Monday, July 24. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 22. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) rating on Wednesday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $25.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold GNTX shares while 137 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 213.83 million shares or 3.48% less from 221.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Euclidean Tech Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97,653 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bell Bancshares reported 19,565 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Grp Inc One Trading LP owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2,231 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 1,127 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.69 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 23,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Pggm Invests reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Griffin Asset reported 0.13% stake. Fairpointe Ltd Liability holds 2.21% or 4.01M shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 151,023 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 504,664 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Bargain Stocks With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – GuruFocus.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magna: The Future Of Cars Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sumitomo Chemical: Under-The-Radar Stock With Plenty Of Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $578,762 activity. Boehm Neil had sold 3,982 shares worth $85,671 on Thursday, September 27. Starkoff Kathleen bought $20,406 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. The insider Nash Kevin C sold 6,000 shares worth $128,999.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.59 million for 14.42 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Lc accumulated 13,161 shares. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,669 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,000 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Comerica Savings Bank reported 243,185 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Company holds 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 7,903 shares. Axa invested in 0.43% or 568,594 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.06% stake. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 9,278 shares. First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,282 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,736 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Zweig reported 119,080 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9,942 shares to 25,943 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr (LQDH) by 10,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on December 10, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept from land – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Buy Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 5 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $212.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, October 23. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, December 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, January 29 with “Buy” rating.