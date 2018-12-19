Signals Network (SGN) hits new $-0.0006083712 price after -16.84% drop during a day

It was bad day for Signals Network (SGN), as it declined by $-0.0006083712 or -16.84%, touching $0.0030038328. Crypto Experts believe that Signals Network (SGN) is looking for the $0.00330421608 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.00507769870749626. The highest price was $0.003612204 and lowest of $0.0030038328 for December 18-19. The open was $0.003612204. It last traded at Liquid exchange.

For a month, Signals Network (SGN) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days SGN is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Signals Network (SGN) has 185.00M coins mined with the market cap $555,709. It has 150.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 26/02/2018. The Crypto SGN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Signals Network platform is a decentralized platform where users can create fully customizable trading robots with no advanced technical knowledge required. Based on the Ethereum network, the SGN token allows holders to create their own crypto-trading models based on premium indicators developed by data science community, perform complex machine learning experiments using super computer on historical data, or rent and copy-trade other successful strategies in Signals marketplace.