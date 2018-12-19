Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 29.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 287,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 678,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41M, down from 965,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 1.13 million shares traded or 145.81% up from the average. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 7.71% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 17/04/2018 – Gain Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc Com (BLKB) by 6228.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 24,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,315 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 735,833 shares traded or 59.74% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C

Since June 21, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $166,704 activity. 5,182 shares were bought by GOOR ALEX, worth $37,437. Rotsztain Diego sold $287,907 worth of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) on Tuesday, December 11. 10,000 GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) shares with value of $73,242 were bought by SCHENK JOSEPH A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.64 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold GCAP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 7.92% less from 21.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa accumulated 234,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway reported 500,205 shares stake. 325,500 are held by Fuller & Thaler Asset. Kestrel Inv Mgmt reported 457,350 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Ameriprise accumulated 0% or 684,320 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 2.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 41,038 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 28,080 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 26,551 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 40,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 24,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 255,979 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 34,037 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 230.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $5.76M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.67% negative EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $274,600 activity. On Wednesday, November 21 CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold $70,880 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $73,030 were sold by Nelson Joyce.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BLKB shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.14% less from 50.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company owns 36,238 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 355,417 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ing Groep Nv owns 2,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 1,997 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 90,660 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 4,664 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 27,450 shares. Champlain Inv Limited Liability reported 2.42 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 1.40M were accumulated by Invsts. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 997,039 shares.

