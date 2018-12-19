Silchester International Investors Llp decreased Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) stake by 12.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.16M shares as Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Silchester International Investors Llp holds 14.90 million shares with $415.44M value, down from 17.06M last quarter. Sk Telecom Ltd now has $17.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 379,397 shares traded. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Quaker Chemical Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 11.43 million shares or 10.34% less from 12.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,205 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) or 1,326 shares. 140,785 are held by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Bartlett And Communications Limited Com holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Management stated it has 0.05% in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 172,508 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited has 3,960 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 27,168 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 29,692 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) for 1,874 shares. Fruth Inv Management holds 1,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 37,268 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company holds 4,043 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $4.05 million activity. $89,080 worth of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) was sold by Nieman Jan. 4,000 Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shares with value of $709,703 were sold by BENOLIEL D JEFFRY. BERQUIST JOSEPH A also sold $49,257 worth of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shares. FRISBY JEFFRY D also sold $609,181 worth of Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) on Friday, November 23. Shares for $92,342 were sold by CALDWELL DONALD R. 663 Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shares with value of $115,031 were sold by ETTINGER RONALD S. 1,284 Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) shares with value of $265,798 were sold by HOSTETTER SHANE.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 57.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.

