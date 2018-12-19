Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 80% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 221,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,452 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35 million, down from 277,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $10.18 during the last trading session, reaching $303.4. About 1.24M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 50.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 2.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 8,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 289,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.68 million, down from 298,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 254,687 shares traded or 27.00% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has declined 15.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 26/04/2018 – SJW Group: Cal Water’s Indication Not Reasonably Likely to Lead to Superior Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Connecticut Water Shareholders Urged to Vote ‘Against’ SJW Group Deal; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE:SJW DEAL INCL. UP TO $42.5M BREAK FEE; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – IF DEAL WITH SJW GROUP TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, SJW WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO CASH FEE OF $42.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ SJW Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJW); 15/03/2018 – SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service Inc. to Combine in All-Stk Transaction; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 15/03/2018 – Combined Connecticut Water Service-SJW Company’s Board Will Consist of 12 Directors With 7 Appointed By SJW and 5 Appointed by Connecticut Water; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 29 sales for $27.40 million activity. $197,541 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by OSTADAN OMEAD on Friday, November 23. deSouza Francis A also sold $990,000 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. Ronaghi Mostafa had sold 10,000 shares worth $3.12 million. $464,558 worth of stock was sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, September 7. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $336,680 was sold by Stapley Marc. Shares for $386,410 were sold by Van Oene Mark.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.44 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $198.45M for 56.19 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Illumina Inc had 115 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 25. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, June 2 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ILMN in report on Wednesday, October 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ILMN shares while 207 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 126.72 million shares or 1.43% less from 128.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Round Table Services Ltd holds 604 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Advisory Research holds 0% or 709 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,419 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 78 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 2,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 106,414 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 21,660 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Cullinan Assoc Inc stated it has 900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 28,772 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 650 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 650 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 1,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering SJW Corp (NYSE:SJW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SJW Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Janney Capital to “Buy” on Monday, September 10. The stock of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Friday, July 28. Janney Capital downgraded SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) on Thursday, April 26 to “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SJW’s profit will be $14.48M for 26.78 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold SJW shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 11.10 million shares or 4.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuance Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 103,726 shares. 20,821 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Moreover, Principal Gp has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 20,764 shares. Kessler Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,293 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 6,461 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 26,364 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 35,116 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 91,616 were reported by Schwab Charles Inv Inc. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). 16,184 were reported by Comerica State Bank.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dundee Corp (DDEJF) by 402,400 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $5.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Tech Co (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmacuticls (NASDAQ:FOMX).