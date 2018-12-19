Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) had an increase of 23.97% in short interest. LL’s SI was 8.13 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 23.97% from 6.56M shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 6 days are for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s short sellers to cover LL’s short positions. The SI to Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s float is 29.01%. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 555,777 shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 18/04/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Sees FY Total Rev Growth Mid-to-Upper Single Digits; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS 1Q LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS-TO PROVIDE $36 MLN TO SETTLE CLAIMS BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF BUYERS OF CO’S CHINESE-MANUFACTURED LAMINATE FLOORING SOLD BETWEEN 2009-2015; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL)

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 91.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 19,750 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 1,850 shares with $688,000 value, down from 21,600 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $186.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $327.53. About 1.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 1.21% less from 21.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,693 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Schwab Charles Investment Management has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 55,714 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 866 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) or 16,145 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1,864 shares. Gagnon Secs Lc owns 3.45% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 969,632 shares. Next Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Bancshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 317,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.11% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Endo International Drops Ahead Of ’60 Minutes’ Opioid Segment – Yahoo Finance” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS And Viacom: Observations On 2 Media Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $301.66 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It has a 54.9 P/E ratio. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Among 5 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $17 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, August 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by UBS on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.69% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc invested in 0.43% or 1,866 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 753,049 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 4,718 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Conning reported 1.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 6,189 shares stake. The Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,520 are owned by Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bouchey Financial Limited holds 789 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Impala Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 15,919 shares. 32,620 were reported by First Allied Advisory Svcs.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend Growth Takes Flight – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “15% Dividend Hike For Boeing Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 65,000 shares to 285,670 valued at $11.30 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 20,900 shares and now owns 77,500 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.