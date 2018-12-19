Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Com (AOS) by 30.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,457 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04M, down from 27,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 2.34 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 78,678 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.34M, up from 60,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 1.11 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa Secs has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,982 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability invested in 2.06% or 173,309 shares. Brinker Cap holds 78,973 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has 48,084 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,914 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 301,113 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 59,998 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 18,196 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y, a New York-based fund reported 3,492 shares. Enterprise Financial invested in 0.03% or 373 shares. Hilltop accumulated 2,756 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 204,473 were reported by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.19% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. The insider Brown Darrell R sold 11,800 shares worth $1.77M. HIGGINS ARTHUR J had sold 8,700 shares worth $1.30M. 2,811 shares were sold by BILLER LESLIE S, worth $450,884 on Friday, November 30. 40,025 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $6.41M were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR. Hickey Michael A also sold $5.06 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Mulhere Timothy P sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50 million.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15300 target in Monday, May 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 28 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 24. Jefferies maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 19. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $162 target in Monday, November 5 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,079 shares to 237,686 shares, valued at $38.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 13,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,884 shares, and cut its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 878 shares to 1,636 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. De Burlo Gru Inc Inc reported 0.43% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 12,199 were reported by Somerset. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 16,824 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 0.08% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 15,400 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 450 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 20,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui invested 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 675,578 are held by Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brown Advisory reported 5.17 million shares. 4.00 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Tompkins Financial owns 459 shares. Marsico Cap Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $270,505 activity.