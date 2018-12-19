Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) by 54.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 328,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,495 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96 million, down from 603,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 3.87 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 108.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, up from 2,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.04. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, January 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 2. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Argus Research.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. $1.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Silagy Eric E sold $2.92M. Pimentel Armando Jr had sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39 million on Thursday, December 6. Another trade for 19,731 shares valued at $3.55M was sold by Sieving Charles E. $3.07M worth of stock was sold by ROBO JAMES L on Wednesday, September 5. $267,206 worth of stock was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Valley Pipeline seen 70% complete by year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.94% or 94,631 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Australia-based Rare Ltd has invested 2.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ashfield Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2,303 shares. Comerica Securities has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Montag A And Assoc has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,406 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 22,559 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,837 shares. The California-based Whittier Com has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 44,068 shares. Essex Svcs owns 4,248 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1,200 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc accumulated 8,172 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.12% or 2,702 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $438.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6,259 shares to 6,455 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 44,272 shares to 457,838 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK) by 153,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Thursday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 17 by Citigroup. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Accumulate” rating by Standpoint Research on Tuesday, January 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, June 13. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, October 8. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Bernstein. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 4. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 9 report.