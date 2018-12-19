Snow Capital Management Lp increased Big Lots Inc (BIG) stake by 15.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 216,271 shares as Big Lots Inc (BIG)’s stock declined 32.64%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 1.61M shares with $67.17 million value, up from 1.39M last quarter. Big Lots Inc now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 1.03M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC QTRLY NET SALES $1.64 BLN VS $1.58 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. MRO's SI was 13.63M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 13.74M shares previously. With 16.40M avg volume, 1 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)'s short sellers to cover MRO's short positions. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 11.10 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $11.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Marathon Oil had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Sunday, November 25 with “Hold” rating. Mizuho upgraded the shares of MRO in report on Friday, October 19 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by Evercore. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Wells Fargo.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.43 million activity. The insider Little Thomas Mitchell sold $2.43M.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. Shares for $250,385 were bought by THORN BRUCE K. Bachmann Lisa M sold $1.95M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

