Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in China Pete& Chem Corp Adr (SNP) by 285.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 18,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,481 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.56 million, up from 6,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in China Pete& Chem Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $78.14. About 153,289 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has risen 16.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 24/04/2018 – China unlikely to repeat LNG import surge this winter – Unipec; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – CHINA MARCH CRUDE OIL IMPORTS 39.17 MLN TONNES VS 32.26 MLN TONNES IN FEBRUARY – CUSTOMS; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 22/03/2018 – China’s Chongqing gas exchange seeks producer allocations for mid-year launch; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 27/04/2018 – China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 02/04/2018 – Sinopec group to lift gas supplies, LNG receiving capacity; 11/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China’s underground natural gas storage facilities

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 10.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,256 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82 million, down from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 211,633 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 18.37% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Elsevier Teams up With PerkinElmer to Enable Faster, More Intuitive Chemistry Research; 23/05/2018 – PERKINELMER BUYS SHANGHAI SPECTRUM INSTRUMENTS CO.,; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Forecasts FY EPS From Continuing Ops of $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PERKINELMER 1Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 61C; 09/05/2018 – PerkinElmer Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Rev $644M

