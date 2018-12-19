Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40B, up from 18,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 15.28 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Revenue Revised to $17.5 Billion From $17.26 Billion; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 8,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,635 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.66 million, down from 530,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 31.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $289.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) by 410 shares to 35,835 shares, valued at $1.06B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,003 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $837.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 6,420 shares to 198,579 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

