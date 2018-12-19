Spindletop Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 27.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.58 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.6. About 435,164 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (CTSH) by 42.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 24,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,818 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.31M, up from 57,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 1.53M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Among 25 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Signature Bank had 88 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 19 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 11 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 6 by Raymond James. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 18 by Hovde Group. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Hovde Group. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

More notable recent Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KRE, SBNY, BBT, FRC: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KRE, SBNY, FRC, BBT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Signature Bank to Participate in the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference 2018 – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signature Bank Unveils Proprietary Digital Payments Platform, Signetâ„¢ – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Caused Huge Outflows in Regional Bank ETFs in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 8. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, October 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 20. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Df Dent owns 21,252 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 467,544 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 6,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 333,489 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 2.18% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.13% or 1.89 million shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 59,456 were reported by Synovus Financial Corp. Commerce Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,469 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 200 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 437,610 shares. 28,790 were reported by Mai Cap Management. Brinker Inc invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 2,657 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant Technology declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Management Presents at Nasdaq’s 39th Investor Conference – (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cognizant (CTSH) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. 1,227 shares were sold by Shaheen Allen, worth $92,381. Telesmanic Robert sold $344,227 worth of stock. Frank Malcolm sold $64,601 worth of stock. 744 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $57,052 were sold by Lennox James Patrick. The insider Middleton Sean sold 75 shares worth $5,779. Shares for $51,604 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.