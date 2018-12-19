Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 6.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 8,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,894 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.22 million, down from 134,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $100.32. About 2.41M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) by 40.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 137,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,183 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.66 million, up from 335,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHC); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Announces Opening of De Novo Residential Treatment Facility Southstone Behavioral Health; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc

Among 48 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Splunk Inc had 216 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, March 28. Guggenheim maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 16 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, March 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $19.32 million activity. 10,714 shares were sold by STEIN LEONARD R, worth $1.34M on Tuesday, September 11. St. Ledger Susan also sold $5.09 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares. On Tuesday, September 11 Merritt Douglas sold $2.94 million worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 23,572 shares. Morgan Scott sold 3,480 shares worth $372,151. $1.10M worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were sold by SULLIVAN GODFREY. 4,171 shares were sold by Carges Mark T, worth $458,810 on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 8,044 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Glenmede Trust Na reported 3,710 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 123,631 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 0% or 8,373 shares. Tortoise Advsr Llc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot accumulated 17,894 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,122 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Aristeia Cap Llc invested in 0.47% or 90,400 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 37,442 shares. 37 are held by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 114 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 1,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Limited reported 0.28% stake.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.65M for 156.75 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Acadia Healthcare had 57 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, November 3. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 13 report. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Mizuho. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold ACHC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 55,542 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 837,161 were accumulated by Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Amer has invested 0.02% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 654 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Llc owns 186,986 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 102,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0% or 152 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 82,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd reported 0.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,802 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 14,024 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 490 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 44,568 shares. Tekla Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 272,400 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs Inc by 26,528 shares to 298,993 shares, valued at $28.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 65,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,810 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.