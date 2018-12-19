MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST SINGAPORE UNI (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) had a decrease of 13.02% in short interest. MAPIF’s SI was 2.17 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.02% from 2.49 million shares previously. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 8.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 7,200 shares as Harley Davidson Inc (HOG)’s stock declined 17.11%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 94,100 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 86,900 last quarter. Harley Davidson Inc now has $5.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 1.71M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone

Among 8 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 10 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 24. Wedbush maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 19,000 shares to 417,500 valued at $10.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jacobs Engr Group (NYSE:JEC) stake by 40,600 shares and now owns 125,139 shares. Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold HOG shares while 126 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 140.91 million shares or 2.19% more from 137.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern invested in 1.85M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 17,755 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com stated it has 55,800 shares. Johnson Gru has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Insight 2811 Inc holds 7,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 19,623 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 2,800 shares. Optimum Advsrs has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Citadel Advisors owns 134,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 17,000 shares.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $616,781 activity. Another trade for 12,587 shares valued at $547,268 was made by Olin John A on Tuesday, August 28. Another trade for 1,598 shares valued at $69,513 was sold by ZEITZ JOCHEN.

