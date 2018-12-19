Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 137.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 54,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37 million, up from 39,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 1.85M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Class B (CBS) by 122.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 7,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,137 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $812,000, up from 6,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 3.27 million shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 02/04/2018 – Mz Trading: $CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC $VIAB TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE-SOURCES via RTRS; 16/05/2018 – Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow morning on Redstone-Moonves feud; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 04/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Viacom an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – The Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) determined there are grounds to terminate for cause former Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS News settles suit filed by Rose colleagues – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here Are the 5 Highest-Rated TV Events of 2018 and What They Mean for TV’s Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.99 million activity.

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Tuesday, October 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $66 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CBS in report on Wednesday, November 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 24. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CBS in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Tuesday, May 3 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of CBS in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, May 4.

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 15. William Blair downgraded the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, October 8. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 16 by DA Davidson. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 16. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.