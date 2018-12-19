Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 0.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 694,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.64M, down from 700,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.42M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 36.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 3.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.23 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.69 million, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.08 million shares to 18.79M shares, valued at $158.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 610,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR).

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 680.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), 10 have Buy rating, 14 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $48,291 activity. The insider Kornblau Scott Lee sold $13,882.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 11,984 shares to 160,314 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.93 million activity. On Monday, August 27 the insider Hourican Kevin sold $642,300. 13,311 shares were sold by Boratto Eva C, worth $1.03M. $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $2.02 million were sold by Denton David M.