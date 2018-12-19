Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 0.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 686,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.02 million, up from 680,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 6.07 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 159,727 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.53 million, up from 154,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 5.33M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,491 shares to 47,157 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 14,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,582 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 30. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 19. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 18 by Raymond James. Howard Weil upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Monday, December 14 to “Sector Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of CVX in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. Tudor Pickering upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Monday, September 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130.0 target in Tuesday, January 23 report. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ssi Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smithfield accumulated 24,972 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation stated it has 583,492 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. North Star Management Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 21,069 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Llc reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 5,293 shares. Moon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has 13,175 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Company owns 15,277 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 127,274 shares or 1.74% of the stock. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability owns 36,328 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 21,378 shares. 110,433 are owned by Charter Com. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Com has invested 1.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25,236 shares to 645,061 shares, valued at $63.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,892 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. Shares for $270,200 were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G on Monday, August 20. $8.78M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G.