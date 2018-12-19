Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, up from 36,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 4.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 32.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 25,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,755 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00 million, down from 77,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 4.20 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 02/05/2018 – JUST IN: Starbucks says it also has settled with the black men arrested at one of its Philadelphia locations; further details to be released in a future statement; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $594.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 5,383 shares to 89,589 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,899 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. 166,666 shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G, worth $8.78 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $270,200 was made by BREWER ROSALIND G on Monday, August 20.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 12. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, November 21. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 20. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, March 13 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, June 20.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks Asks For A Raise – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: The Growth Story Is Alive; Shares Worth $70 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “XLY, MCD, NKE, SBUX: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 13, 2018 : NLY, F, BAC, MSFT, EEP, WFC, V, SBUX, INTC, QQQ, LBRDA, SIRI – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks Is Past Its Prime – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 31,267 are held by Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has 60,000 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt stated it has 7.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Personal Capital Advsr invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0.03% or 119,960 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acg Wealth accumulated 32,280 shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc holds 94,263 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp reported 726,400 shares stake. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 5,160 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ledyard Retail Bank accumulated 132,721 shares. Capital accumulated 11.69M shares. 581,744 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 25.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Toth Advisory accumulated 0.15% or 11,575 shares. Carderock Management holds 40,900 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co reported 359,110 shares. 60,785 are held by Telos Cap Mngmt. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 416,159 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,268 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.2% or 2.33 million shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 15,133 shares. Private Advisor Gru Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 68,232 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25,845 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tirschwell & Loewy reported 312,481 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 9 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6300 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, August 22. As per Monday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. As per Tuesday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 15 by UBS.