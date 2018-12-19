Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) had an increase of 4.67% in short interest. LXP’s SI was 4.67 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 4.67% from 4.46 million shares previously. With 1.21M avg volume, 4 days are for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s short sellers to cover LXP’s short positions. The SI to Lexington Realty Trust’s float is 2%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 648,413 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has declined 15.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 06/03/2018 Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 33.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 29,573 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock declined 6.46%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 118,371 shares with $10.94M value, up from 88,798 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $31.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.15 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADI shares while 249 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 322.04 million shares or 0.42% more from 320.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.48% or 487,137 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 8,500 shares. Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Gru holds 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 8,813 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 593,208 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4,819 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,492 shares. First Trust reported 15,664 shares stake. Cap Rech Investors holds 0.02% or 900,043 shares. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 994 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Mufg Americas Holdg has 231,071 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability invested in 6,495 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 103,555 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Analog Devices had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ADI in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by PiperJaffray. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 23 report. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $15.03 million activity. STATA RAY sold $2.01 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. ROCHE VINCENT sold $954,300 worth of stock. 4,000 shares valued at $386,890 were sold by Cotter Martin on Friday, June 29. 2,700 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $243,886 were sold by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth. 7,210 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $685,411 were sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J. $443,096 worth of stock was sold by Real Peter on Friday, June 29. SEIF MARGARET K also sold $250,587 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Monday, October 1.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Aptiv Plc stake by 128,101 shares to 59,097 valued at $4.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 49,167 shares and now owns 159,571 shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Lexington Realty Trust shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 173.21 million shares or 1.09% less from 175.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 626,937 shares. 307 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). 93,667 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 619,086 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.68% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 255,418 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 67,083 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.14% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). American Century accumulated 1.05 million shares. Shikiar Asset Management invested in 829,875 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Ww Asset Management invested in 0% or 10,409 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 450,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Management accumulated 19,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 15,815 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Company Lc.

Among 2 analysts covering Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexington Realty had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 12.