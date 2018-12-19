Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 48.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $516,000, down from 8,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 4.25M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 13.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 363,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $284.57M, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 720,219 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $137.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,341 shares to 12,312 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 5,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Contravisory Invest Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peddock Advisors Lc stated it has 3.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartline Invest invested in 23,114 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dubuque Bank & Trust invested in 110,061 shares. Sky Group Llc holds 34,778 shares. Pathstone Family Office accumulated 404 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.29% or 1.29 million shares. Town Country Financial Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Communication holds 48,164 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 0.33% or 44,926 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 16,188 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tennessee-based Argent Trust has invested 1.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgewater Associate Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Schnieders Capital Mngmt Lc has 3.96% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 78,793 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $357,150 activity. $26,897 worth of stock was bought by STEWART LISA A on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 1,040 shares valued at $104,104 was sold by TEAGUE L PAUL. 1,750 shares were sold by ALBI JOSEPH R, worth $175,175 on Wednesday, June 27.