Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 18.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.15 million, up from 23,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 1.67M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI, GOLDMAN SACHS, BLAKROCK NAMED PREFERRED TENDERERS; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-G1; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs International reveals UK gender pay gap; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 272.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 19,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.14% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 26,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 7,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.69. About 216,433 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 21.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,400 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 2.73 million shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Frontier Company reported 1,323 shares. Caz Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 2,370 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 362,954 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 11,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clinton Group Incorporated reported 18,000 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 167,077 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 230 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.88% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 48,015 shares. Zacks Invest has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 selling transactions for $63.30 million activity. Bruckner Martin L. also sold $2.15M worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Thursday, August 30. WELLER RICK sold $419,428 worth of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) on Friday, August 31. 5,000 shares valued at $486,300 were sold by NEWMAN JEFFREY B on Wednesday, September 5. Caponecchi Kevin J sold 50,922 shares worth $6.09M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold EEFT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.55 million shares or 0.84% more from 47.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Advisors holds 7,366 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 4,200 are held by Blair William & Communication Il. Frontier Cap Company Ltd Liability Company holds 191,651 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 700 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Atwood Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 300 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 600 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Co has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 16,709 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech has 0.16% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 309,923 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 15,653 shares. 10,550 were accumulated by Pnc Finance. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 55,950 are owned by Sit Investment Assocs Inc.

