Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased Lincoln National (LNC) stake by 32.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc acquired 5,000 shares as Lincoln National (LNC)’s stock declined 14.49%. The Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc holds 20,312 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 15,312 last quarter. Lincoln National now has $11.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 2.73 million shares traded or 43.60% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Honeywell Inc. (HON) stake by 61.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc acquired 18,041 shares as Honeywell Inc. (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 47,388 shares with $7.89M value, up from 29,347 last quarter. Honeywell Inc. now has $100.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 2.64 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

More important recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Athene reports reinsurance deal with Lincoln Financial, $250M buyback – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Lincoln Financial hires latest general counsel from Genworth Financial – Philadelphia Business Journal”, Bizjournals.com published: “$7.7B of Lincoln Financial’s annuity products will be reinsured – Philadelphia Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Launches Fixed Indexed Annuity to Help Boost Retirement Savings Through Immediate Six Percent Bonus – Business Wire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,788 were accumulated by Wealthfront. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5,263 shares. First Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Twin Cap Mgmt accumulated 172,510 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division holds 27,883 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Hexavest has invested 0.52% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,854 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Co holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 250 shares. M&R Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.08% or 21,660 shares. Webster National Bank N A invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 1.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 117,872 shares.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,821 activity. 2,152 shares were sold by Ohl Jamie, worth $124,821 on Thursday, December 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lincoln National had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 5 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 13 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LNC in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 8 by UBS. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc decreased Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 145,171 shares to 5,829 valued at $488,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) stake by 10,580 shares and now owns 3,273 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,261 shares to 202,132 valued at $27.93M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,754 shares and now owns 135,533 shares. Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 30. Deutsche Bank maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, September 28. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $182 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $158 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 24. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

