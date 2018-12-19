Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 3.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,415 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 16.83%. The Stewart & Patten Co Llc holds 75,188 shares with $11.37 million value, down from 77,603 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp now has $106.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.65. About 6.29 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. HWBK’s SI was 800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s short sellers to cover HWBK’s short positions. The SI to Hawthorn Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.02%. It closed at $23.25 lastly. It is up 17.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HWBK News: 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC – CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL WILL BE £55.1 MLN, PAYABLE IN CASH, £106.8M PRINCIPALLY COMPRISING HAWTHORN LEISURE’S NET DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY WITH HAWTHORN AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – REG-Hawthorn Finance Ltd FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – NEWRIVER REIT PLC NRRT.L – ACQUISITION OF HAWTHORN LEISURE HOLDINGS LIMITED FOR £106.8 MLN; 17/05/2018 59HX: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – NEWRIVER CONFIRMS ENTERED A PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY W/ HAWTHORN; 17/05/2018 – 92FO: Hawthorn Finance Ltd: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 83,381 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 24,129 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,599 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Meridian Mngmt holds 0.56% or 8,544 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny reported 3,845 shares stake. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co owns 10,024 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 35,152 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Corp has 3.73% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 324,765 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Company has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bbr Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 19,449 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,459 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Communication owns 9,685 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 478,830 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 172,216 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Forget IBM, Microsoft Is a Better â€œMature” Tech Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IBM had 13 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, October 17 with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, October 18 to “Hold”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, December 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 7,450 shares to 85,279 valued at $9.15 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 39,400 shares and now owns 134,153 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 6.00 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 was bought by Rometty Virginia M. Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, August 3. $232,838 worth of stock was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1.