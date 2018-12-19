Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) stake by 17.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 68,116 shares as Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA)’s stock declined 13.47%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 467,972 shares with $16.45M value, up from 399,856 last quarter. Heritage Finl Corp Wash now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 41,978 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has risen 1.87% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.87% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Stonecastle Financial Corp (BANX) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 17 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stakes in Stonecastle Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.64 million shares, down from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stonecastle Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $963,825 activity. 1,000 Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares with value of $36,258 were sold by CLEES JOHN A. $47,518 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares were sold by Hinson Donald. Shares for $94,781 were sold by CHARNESKI BRIAN on Friday, July 27. $244,350 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) was sold by VANCE BRIAN L. Spurling David A had sold 615 shares worth $22,540 on Wednesday, September 5.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) stake by 34,600 shares to 293,072 valued at $17.15 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 74,200 shares and now owns 278,511 shares. Allegiance Bancshares Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold HFWA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 3,560 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 41,868 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 865 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 4,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 175 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 14,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 40,894 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 12,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 55,221 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 13,526 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stifel Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Profund Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in StoneCastle Financial Corp. for 141,335 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc owns 271,104 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.7% invested in the company for 394,429 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 24,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 14,165 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) has risen 4.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 03/05/2018 – StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share; 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels

Analysts await StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BANX’s profit will be $2.55M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by StoneCastle Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. The company has market cap of $125.40 million. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector.