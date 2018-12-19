StockChain Coin (SCC) declined $-3.80811000000002E-05 for a day

StockChain Coin (SCC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-3.80811000000002E-05 or -2.63% trading at $0.0014090007. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, StockChain Coin (SCC) eyes $0.00154990077 target on the road to $0.00411356224961565. SCC last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.001523244 and low of $0.0013328385 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0014470818.

StockChain Coin (SCC) is down -20.84% in the last 30 days from $0.00178 per coin. Its down -38.12% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002277 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago SCC traded at $0.00 (non existent). SCC has 10.00 billion coins mined giving it $14.09 million market cap. StockChain Coin maximum coins available are 10.00B. SCC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/03/2018.

StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available.

StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it’s paid with SCC.