State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 29.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired 28,311 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 124,114 shares with $11.22M value, up from 95,803 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $37.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 974,221 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Suffolk Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 27.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Suffolk Capital Management Llc sold 45,970 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Suffolk Capital Management Llc holds 119,984 shares with $27.09 million value, down from 165,954 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $787.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 13.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hendley invested in 48,742 shares or 5.41% of the stock. Lumbard Kellner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Systematic Financial Lp has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 30.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 463,000 shares. Advisory Grp Inc reported 16,896 shares. Randolph owns 192,759 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 52,368 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.52% or 9,107 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Ptnrs Lc holds 1.94% or 59,590 shares. Madrona Fin Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,246 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru has 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,706 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 53,147 shares. Pension Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1,475 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Mngmt holds 12,199 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – It’s Not About ‘Value For Money’ Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, December 4, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, December 6 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Neutral”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Suffolk Capital Management Llc increased Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) stake by 4,663 shares to 91,539 valued at $6.19M in 2018Q3. It also upped Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 39,338 shares and now owns 828,063 shares. Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Law firm to move Houston office to Capitol Tower – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.07 million activity. $31,077 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares were sold by CLARK FRANK M. GROSS PATRICK W had sold 406 shares worth $33,787. 24,500 shares valued at $2.21M were sold by Harris Jeff M on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $31,447 were sold by POPE JOHN C on Monday, July 16. The insider Rankin Devina A sold 8,107 shares worth $765,397.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,607 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.77% or 4,725 shares. 7,088 were reported by Finance Advisory Inc. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,603 shares. Community Services Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 24,068 are owned by Chem Bank & Trust. Comerica State Bank owns 104,318 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money holds 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 14,574 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.04% or 3,800 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 53,219 shares. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.72% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 356,608 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 3,137 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Burney holds 3,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.