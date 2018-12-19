Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 12,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 26,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.21 million shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 16/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: North Carolina site tops Apple’s shortlist for second big corporate campus; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 84.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 21,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.25M, up from 25,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.95. About 1.38 million shares traded or 35.19% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 77.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 685,536 shares to 25,251 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,176 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp.

Among 48 analysts covering Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), 23 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 22 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Tableau Software had 168 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of DATA in report on Friday, May 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 9. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 2. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 16 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, November 9. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, August 3 with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold DATA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 68.57 million shares or 3.55% more from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica Bank reported 2,608 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested in 2,105 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 3,000 shares. First Advsr LP reported 353,413 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 15,748 were accumulated by Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Northern Trust Corp holds 337,246 shares. Partner Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 17,226 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested in 680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 45,156 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, November 18. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, June 12 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 26 report. Raymond James upgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 27 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, September 21. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. The firm earned “Negative” rating on Thursday, January 19 by OTR Global. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, January 24 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, December 16.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company owns 438,707 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 12,181 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 9,110 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.82% or 43,382 shares. 21,871 are owned by Stearns Fincl Gru. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has invested 4.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 23.52 million shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh reported 18,117 shares. Bellecapital Interest accumulated 33,666 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 15,220 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 3.26M shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Dt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 2,374 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers Communication has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).