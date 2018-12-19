Summit Equities Inc increased Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL) stake by 0.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Equities Inc acquired 80 shares as Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Summit Equities Inc holds 17,426 shares with $622.27M value, up from 17,346 last quarter. Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 6.20% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 854,461 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 9 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 4 sold and decreased their positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 385,578 shares, up from 265,063 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $17,743 activity. The insider Sauger Joseph sold 537 shares worth $17,743.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Third-Quarter Results Were As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: Buckeye Partners exports Bakken crude from New Jersey terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: November 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Summit Equities Inc decreased Western Gas Partners Lp Com Unit Lp In (NYSE:WES) stake by 296 shares to 15,012 valued at $655.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L Com (NYSE:EPD) stake by 919 shares and now owns 31,519 shares. Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:ETP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 765 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 1.46M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 381,928 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 575 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whittier Tru stated it has 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 8,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Patten Gru has invested 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0.07% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, August 6. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 29. Citigroup maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 5. Barclays Capital maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37 target.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for 70,194 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 33,880 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 7,425 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blair William & Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,840 shares.

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on April, 1. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $1.54M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JMP Group Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Harvest Capital Credit, Zynga, Unique Fabricating, SJW Group, Liquidia Technologies, and Rave Restaurant Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvest Capital Credit Corp. (HCAP) CEO Joseph Jolson on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call – Business Wire” with publication date: March 15, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $368,833 activity.