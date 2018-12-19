Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) by 1762.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 81,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,680 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.52 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 2.46 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 50.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $172.70M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 824,157 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Eskom to launch own probe into SAP contract; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 08/03/2018 – Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 414,255 shares to 424,962 shares, valued at $70.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education & Techn (NYSE:EDU) by 275,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.94B for 15.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.69 million activity. On Friday, November 30 LaRossa Ralph A sold $1.39 million worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 25,046 shares. On Thursday, November 1 the insider DiRisio Derek M sold $121,935.

