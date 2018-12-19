Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 7.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc acquired 10,905 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 155,508 shares with $8.21M value, up from 144,603 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $74.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 7.79 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

Curative Health Services Inc (CURE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -3.40, from 4 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 3 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold positions in Curative Health Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 126,612 shares, down from 449,544 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Curative Health Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere Presents at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,469 are held by Old Dominion Cap. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 1.95M shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd invested 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.92% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 0.24% or 16,315 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sigma Planning accumulated 0.09% or 29,115 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 7,227 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 432,600 shares. Cacti Asset Lc holds 583,456 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.33% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kentucky Retirement owns 0.45% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 150,783 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 0.15% or 11,101 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Duncker Streett Inc accumulated 25,659 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,218 shares to 24,515 valued at $5.46M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 38,278 shares and now owns 23,415 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. US Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 18 by Oppenheimer. Nomura maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, October 18 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 27.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. Shares for $585,001 were sold by OMALEY DAVID B. $1.04 million worth of stock was sold by Elmore John R. on Tuesday, November 13. 15,524 shares were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R, worth $821,375. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581. 183,374 shares valued at $9.71M were sold by CECERE ANDREW on Thursday, November 8.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X ETF for 10,120 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 99,048 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Architects Inc has 0% invested in the company for 70 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P., a California-based fund reported 4 shares.