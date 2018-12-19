Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 25.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75 million, down from 50,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.99. About 824,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 91.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 10,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $293,000, down from 11,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $190.36. About 310,737 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 11.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 1.49% or 52,849 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 3.24% or 22,980 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And holds 1.21% or 20,473 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Van Hulzen Asset Management reported 1,571 shares stake. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 6,300 shares. 61 are held by Ima Wealth. Asset Management One Limited has 447,793 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 1.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,095 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,444 shares. Harvest Capital holds 1.15% or 14,058 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank owns 3,256 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 604,864 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.73 million for 21.24 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $18.75 million activity. FORLENZA VINCENT A had sold 13,498 shares worth $3.18 million. Polen Thomas E Jr also sold $1.28M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Monday, November 19. Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 30. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96M. Bodner Charles R had sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328 on Friday, November 16. $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Mas Ribo Alberto.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,700 shares to 349,000 shares, valued at $25.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,240 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, September 22. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Friday, January 5 to “Hold”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 8. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of BDX in report on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy” on Friday, June 30.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Expands Integrated Medication Management to Help Tackle Hospital Drug Diversion – PRNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on November 28, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $881,836 activity. Shares for $419,523 were sold by Descheneaux Michael on Thursday, November 1. Cox Philip C sold $148,153 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) on Wednesday, November 28.

Among 21 analysts covering SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. SVB Financial Group had 87 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. On Monday, December 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, October 30. As per Monday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. On Thursday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) rating on Friday, August 11. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21600 target. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the shares of SIVB in report on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $296.0 target in Friday, January 26 report.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy Down 10% Last Week – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why SVB Financial Group Dropped 12% on Friday – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GD, WYNN, SIVB – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 9,316 shares to 222,287 shares, valued at $71.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 91,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).