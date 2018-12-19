Swarm Fund (SWM) fell -9.46% for a day

Swarm Fund (SWM) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0300846220000001 or -9.46% trading at $0.287898408. According to Top Cryptocoin Experts, Swarm Fund (SWM) eyes $0.3166882488 target on the road to $0.53982327374958. SWM last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.318744666 and low of $0.268095872 for December 18-19. The open was $0.31798303.

Swarm Fund (SWM) is up 85.86% in the last 30 days from $0.1549 per coin. Its up 127.59% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1265 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago SWM traded at $0.00 (non existent). SWM has 100.00M coins mined giving it $28.79 million market cap. Swarm Fund maximum coins available are 100.00M. SWM uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 07/09/2017.

Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.

SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.