Switcheo (SWTH) risen $0.000437433 for a day

Switcheo (SWTH) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000437433 or 9.30% trading at $0.005139051. According to International Crypto Experts, Switcheo (SWTH) eyes $0.0056529561 target on the road to $0.0143363831980408. SWTH last traded at Gateio exchange. It had high of $0.0051401 and low of $0.004541121 for December 18-19. The open was $0.004701618.

Switcheo (SWTH) is down -33.79% in the last 30 days from $0.007762 per coin. Its down -29.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007265 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago SWTH traded at $0.03655. SWTH has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $5.14M market cap. Switcheo maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. SWTH uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 12/02/2018.

Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well.